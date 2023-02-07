Ludhiana Industrialists perturbed over perpetual traffic congestion

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 6

Industrialists and residents who have to cross the Bus Stand overbridge and the Jagraon bridge, GT Road, to reach for their work at the factory premises, are a perturbed lot as it takes an hour or two to reach to reach their destinations from their homes.

The problem occurs not only during morning hours but also when commuters are returning in the evening.

Thanks to the endless maintenance and renovation of roads, snarl-ups are witnessed during most times of the day in the area.

Talking to The Tribune, Vikas Jain, a hosiery manufacturer, said the repair works can be done within three to four days by stopping the vehicular traffic on one side but the daily ‘torture’ is unbearable.

“Every day, the authorities choose a random stretch and start working on it and the traffic moves at a snail’s pace. It takes more than an hour to reach to the factory which is in Industrial Area. Last evening, I had invited guests for dinner at home. I started from the factory at 6.45 pm but reached home at 8.40 pm. By the time I reached there, the guests had already had food and it sheer embarrassment,” Jain said.

Industrialists rued that during peak hours, even the Jagraon bridge road and GT Road remain completely blocked with snarl-ups.

It may be mentioned that recently, the members of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) had also demanded an immediate resolution to the problem of traffic congestion in the city, especially on the Gill Road, the Atam Nagar flyover and the adjoining roads.

FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular said the city’s roads are completely choked with traffic and the situation is getting worse.

“The repair and maintenance works have been started simultaneously, resulting in a bottleneck in traffic flow. Even the ambulances cannot move through the affected areas. The administration should immediately address the issue as it is affecting every resident of Ludhiana,” Kular said.

He added that the continuous honking of pressure horns by buses makes commuting even more difficult for the smaller vehicles.

