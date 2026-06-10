Ludhiana industry assns meet NHAI project director; raise infra, devp issues

A delegation of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) and Dhandari Industrial Welfare Association (DIWA), led by Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of FICO, along with Satnam Singh Makkar, president, DIWA, met Priyanka Meena, project director, NHAI, to discuss several important infrastructure and development issues concerning Ludhiana’s industrial sector and residents.

Advertisement

The federation submitted a memorandum demanding dedicated ramp overbridges connecting both sides of GT Road for two-wheelers near the Giaspura railway crossing and the Dhandari-Focal Point overbridge, key access points to Focal Point from GT Road.

Advertisement

The delegation highlighted that thousands of industrial workers and commuters faced daily inconvenience due to inadequate crossing facilities. The proposed ramps would improve road safety, reduce traffic congestion and travel time, enhance connectivity, and provide significant relief to daily commuters.

Advertisement

The federation also demanded a dedicated crossing facility near the Giaspura railway crossing to provide relief from long detours and persistent traffic bottlenecks faced by daily commuters and industrial workers.

A detailed discussion was also held regarding the long-pending proposal for converting both service lanes from Sahnewal to Jalandhar bypass into concrete roads. Meena informed the delegation that the proposal had already been processed and that construction work was expected to commence shortly.

Advertisement

The delegation was further informed that the proposal for replacing the existing underpass near Dhandari railway station with a bigger bridge had already been prepared and submitted for approval, and work on the project was expected to begin in near future.

The meeting was attended by Beantpal Singh, Umesh Kumar Narang, Rakesh Narula, Bhupinder Singh, Vaneet Sachdeva and other distinguished members of the federation.