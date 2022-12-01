Ludhiana: Inter-district cricket tourney

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Girl students of DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar branch, helped Ludhiana secure the second position in the Punjab State Inter-District U-17 Cricket Tournament, organised by the Punjab Education Department at Fatehgarh Sahib. Twenty-three teams from various districts were vying for top honours in the championship, in which Ludhiana finished as the runners-up. In the final match, Ludhiana lost to Patiala on the last ball of the match. On their way to the finals, Ludhiana defeated Moga, Sangrur and Muktsar to set up the title clash with Patiala and waged a spirited battle before losing the cliff-hanger. Harshika Dhammi, Nivedita Ghai, Avnika Arora and Mishika Sood from the school contributed in the matches and enabled Ludhiana reach the summit clash.

BVM judokas excel

Two students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar branch, brought laurels to their school in different judo competitions. Yuvraj annexed the gold medal in the Sub-Junior and Cadet Punjab State Judo Championship held at Amritsar, whereas Sumit secured the bronze medal in the Punjab State Schools Judo Championship held at Ludhiana, organised by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) recently. School principal Ranju Mangal appreciated the students and staff of physical education department on bringing fame to the school.

Kabaddi Cluster U-19 Tournament

Students of Shri Harkrishan Sahib Public Senior Secondary School, Daba Road, brought laurels to their school by securing the second position in the Kabaddi Cluster U-19 Tournament for Girls conducted by the CBSE at Tanda in Hoshiarpur. Ramandeep Singh Sehgal and Poonam Sharma, school director and principal, respectively, congratulated the students and their coach Achhru on the achievement.

Athletics meet

Students representing the Water House bagged the overall championship trophy, while the Earth House was declared the best contingent in the march past in the 8th annual athletics meet of Harvest International School, Jassowal. Gurdeep Singh, vice-president of the school and Principal Jay Sharma gave away prizes to the winners and thanked the staff in organising the meet in a successful manner.

Inter-school competitions

Students take part in a dance contest at Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology for Women. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology (KIMT) for Women organised Pratibha, an inter-school competitive event, on Wednesday. Students participated in various events, including rangoli-making, pot decoration, nail art, face painting, collage-making, poster-making, etc. The chief guest on the occasion was Munish Jindal, the founder and CEO of HoverRobotix. Students from 16 schools participated in the events. KIMT director Harpreet Kaur congratulated the winners on their success.

Entrepreneurship week

Gulzar Group of Institutes hosted Entrepreneurship Week in association with Innovation Mission, Punjab. Institute officials said four sub-events were organised during the event, which were entrepreneurship awareness seminar, ‘idea pe charcha’, wild card entry and monthly innovation challenge. During the closing ceremony, trophies were awarded to the winners of the monthly innovation challenge. /oc