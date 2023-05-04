Ludhiana: Inter-District Roller skating c’ship

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Agamjot Singh Jassal, a student of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, secured the silver medal in national inter-district roller skating championship held recently at Mohali. He won this medal in the category of 7 to 9 years. School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated him for the achievement.

Seminar on mindfulness

The Arya Yuva Samaj Unit of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, organised a session on mindfulness for students of classes IX to XII on its campus. Around 200 students participated in the session. Supriya, the speaker for the day, emphasised on the need for relaxation and meditation in day-to-day life. School principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar said meditation is the art of introspection that leads to mutual understanding and peace. She added that it awakens one’s inner conscience and helps one overcome the negative energies encircling the human body.