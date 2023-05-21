 Ludhiana: Inter-school Painting competition : The Tribune India

Ludhiana: Inter-school Painting competition

Ludhiana: Inter-school Painting competition

Winners of the painting competition show their certificates at Blossoms Convent School, Jagraon. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: An inter-school painting competition was organised at Blossoms Convent School, Jagraon. Students from Spring Dew Public School, Government Senior Secondary School, Leelan, Shri Guru Hargobind Public School and Blossoms Convent School participated in the competition. The chief guest emphasised the need to abide by traffic rules.

Felicitation Ceremony

Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School held a felicitation ceremony for the meritorious students who did well in CBSE examinations. Komalpreet Kaur topped the non-medical stream by scoring 98 per cent marks, whereas Palak Goswami and Navpreet Kaur stood second and third by scoring 93.2 per cent and 92.6 per cent marks, respectively. In the commerce stream, Karanveer Singh stood first by scoring 91.4 per cent marks.

CBSE examination results

Students of HVM Convent Senior Secondary School excelled in CBSE Class X and XII exams. In the commerce stream, Jahanvi scored 94.2 per cent marks. In science, Gursahil Singh scored 93.4 per cent marks. In Class X, Manraj Singh secured 97 per cent marks and topped the school.

Students visit Income Tax Dept office

Students of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School at Income Tax Office, Rishi Nagar, Ludhiana. Tribune photo

Students studying taxation as skill subject of classes XI and XII from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School visited Income Tax Office, Rishi Nagar, to get first-hand knowledge of relevant legal compliances of the department and gain a deeper understanding of its functioning. Income Tax Officer Ashok Gulati showed the entire premises to the students.

Pupils make Models on Indian economy

Students of Classes XI and XII of Ryan International School organised an exhibition on Indian economy. They came up with ideas for making models based on the topic. Parents and students of various levels visited the exhibition and appreciated the innovation of students. School principal Manasi Thapar lauded the efforts of the pupils.

