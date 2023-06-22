 Ludhiana: International Day of yoga marked : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Ludhiana: International Day of yoga marked

Students participate in a session to mark International Yoga Day at Malwa Central College of Education for Women.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Malwa Central College of Education for Women celebrated International Yoga Day by organising various activities on the theme ‘Har Ghar Aangan Yoga’. Officiating college principal Satwant Kaur said with millions of people around the world are participating in various yoga activities and events to mark International Yoga Day, which serves as a reminder of the universal appeal and transformative power of this ancient practice.

Sanmati Govt College of science

Sanmati Government College of Science Education and Research in Jagraon celebrated International Yoga Day with fervour. The event brought together faculty members, including both teaching and non-teaching staff, to commemorate the significance of yoga in promoting holistic well-being. College director Kirpal Kaur Sahota addressed students and highlighted the benefits of yoga and inspired them to embrace the practice.

Sri Aurobindo College

A special session of yoga was organised at Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management to celebrate International Yoga Day. The session was conducted by yoga trainer Umang Singh. The trainer explained the techniques to maintain the equilibrium of body, mind and soul. The staff practised Kriyas of Yoga under the guidance of her team.

BCM College

The NSS wing of BCM College, in collaboration with its Health and Physical Education Department, organised a yoga session to celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day with the theme ‘Yoga for vasudhaiva kutumbkam’. Faculty and students of the college performed different yoga asanas and Suksham Pranayama. Parwinderpal Kaur, assistant professor, Physical Education, and Manjit Kaur, NSS programme officer, coordinated the event.

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College

The NSS unit of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, under the guidance of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), celebrated International Yoga Day by organising “Yoga with family”. NSS volunteers and faculty members performed asanas at home and shared their pictures while performing various practices. In pursuance of the Ministry of Ayush’s initiative of “Integrate and encourage yoga through life”, the faculty and NSS volunteers took a pledge of making yoga a part of their lifestyle.

Ramgarhia Girls College

The NCC unit of Ramgarhia Girls College (RGC), in collaboration with 3 Pb (G) Bn, Ludhiana, celebrated International Yoga Day. The NCC cadets took part in the event even during their summer vacation. They raised the slogan “Yoga keeps us fit”. Officiating college principal Prof Jaspaul Kaur said yoga improves health and helps to improve the immune system. She added that regular yoga practices improve IQ level, memory and concentration.

CT University

CT University’s Directorate of Sports and Department of Student Welfare celebrated the significance of Yoga in life by marking International Yoga Day. The event, which was held on the university campus, focused on the 2023 theme “Yoga for vasudhaiva kutumbkam”, symbolising the shared aspiration for “One Earth, One Family, One Future”. Students of NSS, NCC and Foundation class came together to celebrate the day. Officiating Vice-Chancellor Abhishek Tripathi encouraged the students to embrace yoga as a daily routine to maintain fitness and enhance the immune system for a healthy life.

Gulzar Group of Institutions

Gulzar Group of Institutions organised a camp to give yoga training to its staff and students to mark International Yoga Day, in collaboration with 19 Punjab Battalion NCC, Ludhiana. Yoga trainer Varun Lamba gave training to the audience. Commanding Officer Colonel Praveen Dhiman appreciated the participation of all cadets.

Arya College

The NCC unit of Arya College, Unit No. 4 Pb Air Squadron, and NSS, celebrated International Day of Yoga by giving training to staff and students to practice yoga. SM Sharma, secretary, Arya College Management Committee, said by practicing yoga, the body becomes disease-free and the mind attains a peaceful state.

