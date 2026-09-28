Ludhiana: Jashan-e-Inquilab to mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv today

Freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s legacy will take centre stage in the city tomorrow as the state government hosts Jashan-e-Inquilab, a programme to mark his birth anniversary.

The event at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) ground will feature theatre, Punjabi music and traditional performances, besides paying tribute to fellow revolutionaries Sukhdev and Rajguru.

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Ruling AAP’s media in-charge Baltej Pannu described the programme as a celebration of Punjab’s cultural heritage, music, history and the legacy of its martyrs.

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CM, ministers to turn up

Pannu said the programme would bring together people from across the state, along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, ministers and MLAs.

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Addressing reporters, Pannu said, “The Jashan-e-Inquilab programme is dedicated to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and will celebrate the culture, music, history and glorious heritage of Punjab.”

“The programme will begin at 3 pm at the PAU ground in Ludhiana and I appeal to Punjabis from every part of the state to participate in this celebration with their families,” he added.

He said the renowned play Gagan Damama Bajyo, written by Bollywood actor Piyush Mishra, would be staged during the programme. Prominent Punjabi artistes, including singers Ranjit Bawa and Kulwinder Billa, along with dhadi jathas, will also perform.

Remembering the martyrs, Pannu said, “Along with Shaheed Bhagat Singh, we will remember Shaheed Sukhdev, who belonged to Ludhiana, and Shaheed Rajguru. Their sacrifices are an inseparable part of our history, and through this programme, we want to ensure that the younger generation remains connected with their legacy.”

Traffic diversions

To ensure the smooth movement of traffic, the Ludhiana police have issued a detailed diversion plan covering key roads, entry points and parking zones around the venue.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jatin Bansal said there would be no entry through Gate No. 8 of PAU. Visitors holding pink, white, aqua, grey and violet passes would be permitted to enter only through Gate No. 4.

Other pass holders can enter through Gate Nos. 2 and 5 of PAU. Gate No. 7 will be reserved for MPs, MLAs and ministers.

Bansal said heavy vehicles would be diverted through outer routes, mainly via Ladhowal–Jalandhar Bypass–Shivpuri–Basti Jodhewal–Samrala Chowk–Sherpur Chowk–Sahnewal Chowk–Tibba Canal Bridge–Dehlon Chowk–B-7 Chowk–Malakpur.

Traffic approaching from Jagraon/Raikot, Samrala, Doraha, Ladhowal, Phillaur, Rahon and Hambran will be diverted to these designated routes.

No heavy traffic will be permitted from the Dakha and Jodhan sides towards the restricted PAU area.