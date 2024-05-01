Ludhiana: Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, DX1 South City, organised a showcase of intellect and enthusiasm with the students of Class V delivering captivating presentations on the theme ‘inventions’. The students took the spotlight as they delved into various inventions, showcasing their understanding of innovation and its impact on society. With eloquence and enthusiasm, they engaged the audience, highlighting the significance of each invention.
BCM Foundational Stage
Dance is an art form that helps in expressing the emotions of life and relaxes the mind, body and soul. BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, celebrated the day World Dance Day with zest and zeal. While the Nursery kids danced on peppy songs, a solo dance competition was organised for the tiny tots of LKG and UKG. Little munchkins swayed and tapped to the melodious tunes. It was a treat to watch when the kids used different props while exhibiting their dancing skills. Headmistress Ritu Syal said dance is not just an art form, it’s a celebration of culture, expression and unity.
Spring Dale Public School
Spring Dale Public School celebrated the outstanding achievements of its students at the first Manchester Cup Taekwondo Championship 2024, held at the national-level, where various CBSE schools from different states participated. The championship witnessed stellar performances from Spring Dale Taekwondoins, outshining students from other schools and resulting in an impressive haul of 3 gold medals, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals. Notable among the gold medalists are Aditya Mahatra (XI), Anmol Kumar (VIII) and Mayank Singh (VII).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...