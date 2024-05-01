Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, DX1 South City, organised a showcase of intellect and enthusiasm with the students of Class V delivering captivating presentations on the theme ‘inventions’. The students took the spotlight as they delved into various inventions, showcasing their understanding of innovation and its impact on society. With eloquence and enthusiasm, they engaged the audience, highlighting the significance of each invention.

BCM Foundational Stage

Dance is an art form that helps in expressing the emotions of life and relaxes the mind, body and soul. BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, celebrated the day World Dance Day with zest and zeal. While the Nursery kids danced on peppy songs, a solo dance competition was organised for the tiny tots of LKG and UKG. Little munchkins swayed and tapped to the melodious tunes. It was a treat to watch when the kids used different props while exhibiting their dancing skills. Headmistress Ritu Syal said dance is not just an art form, it’s a celebration of culture, expression and unity.

Spring Dale Public School

Spring Dale Public School celebrated the outstanding achievements of its students at the first Manchester Cup Taekwondo Championship 2024, held at the national-level, where various CBSE schools from different states participated. The championship witnessed stellar performances from Spring Dale Taekwondoins, outshining students from other schools and resulting in an impressive haul of 3 gold medals, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals. Notable among the gold medalists are Aditya Mahatra (XI), Anmol Kumar (VIII) and Mayank Singh (VII).

