Ludhiana: Judo trials today

Ludhiana, September 16
The Punjab Judo Association (PJA) will hold trials to select men and women players here at the multipurpose indoor hall on September 17. The weight of aspirants will be done from 8.30 am to 9 am and the trials will start at 10 am.
Dev Singh Dhaliwal, honorary secretary, PJA, said the selected players would take part in the Senior National Judo Championship to be held from October 1 to 6 at Sawai Maan Singh Stadium, Jaipur.
In the men’s section, trials will be held in below 60, 66, 73, 81, 90, 100 and plus 100 kg category while in the women’s section, trials will be conducted in below 48, 52, 57, 63, 70, 78 and plus 78 kg category. Entry fee of Rs 300 per participant will be charged, said Singh.
