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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana judoka Manvi’s national bronze adds to growing list of honours

Ludhiana judoka Manvi’s national bronze adds to growing list of honours

Manvi's achievement brought pride to the Ludhiana Judo Academy

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:00 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana judoka Manvi flanked by coaches Parveen Thakur (right) and Nitin.
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City judoka Manvi’s recent bronze medal in the 44kg category at the Cadet National Judo Championship has added to her impressive run on the national stage and a growing list of achievements.

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Her achievement brought pride to the Ludhiana Judo Academy, run at the Guru Nanak Stadium by the Punjab Sports Department, and local sporting fraternity. Coaches and athletes hailed her dedication and consistent performances.

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Senior coach Parveen Thakur, under whose guidance Manvi practises, said her latest success is a result of years of hard work and disciplined training. Despite facing tough competition from participants representing various states, Manvi displayed remarkable determination and fighting spirit to secure a podium finish, he added.

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The young judoka has already established herself as an emerging talent in combat sports. Last year, she won the gold medal at the National School Kurash Championship, held at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Before making her mark at the national level, Manvi had clinched the gold medal in the state championship to earn qualification, gaining valuable experience and recognition.

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Expressing happiness, Thakur said the national bronze medal was a significant accomplishment and reflected the athlete’s commitment, perseverance and passion for the sport. He added that Manvi possessed immense potential and could achieve greater success in the coming years with continued hard work and proper support.

District Sports Officer Kuldeep Chugh said the achievement further boosted the morale of young judokas training at the academy, and expressed hope it would inspire more youngsters to take up the sport and pursue excellence at higher levels.

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