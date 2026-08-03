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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana judoka misses Commonwealth bronze by whisker

Ludhiana judoka misses Commonwealth bronze by whisker

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:13 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Ishroop Narang with her coach Praveen Thakur. file
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Ludhiana’s promising judoka Ishroop Narang’s impressive campaign at the Commonwealth Games ended on a heartbreaking note as she narrowly missed out on a podium finish, losing the bronze medal bout in the fiercely contested 79kg category against World No. 15 Coralie Godbout of Canada by a Yoko in the golden period.

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Displaying grit, determination and exceptional fighting spirit throughout the competition, Ishroop (19) remained one of the standout performers and looked poised to clinch a medal. However, despite matching her highly ranked opponent move for move in a tense contest, she fell agonisingly short during the decisive golden score period.

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Although the defeat was disappointing, Ishroop’s remarkable run in the competition has been hailed as a significant achievement. Sports enthusiasts and members of the judo fraternity expressed confidence that the experience gained at the Commonwealth Games against elite opponents would further strengthen her preparations for future international events.

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Coach Parveen Thakur, under whose guidance Ishroop began her journey around nine years ago at the Guru Nanak Stadium Coaching Centre, described the result as disappointing but said the young judoka had emerged stronger from the tournament. “Missing out on a medal in such a close contest is undoubtedly heartbreaking, but Ishroop displayed exceptional courage, discipline and fighting spirit throughout the event. Taking a World No. 15 judoka to golden score itself speaks volumes about her calibre. We are proud of her performance, and this experience will only make her stronger for future international competitions,” he said.

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