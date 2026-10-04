Ludhiana judokas bag 12 medals in state school tournament

Judokas from the district put up an impressive show at the 70th School State Judo Championship, bringing home 12 medals—six gold, two silver and four bronze. The tournament was played in Jalandhar from September 28 to October 1.

The performances earned six players selection for the School National Judo Tournament.

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In the girls’ category, Saloni (36kg), Saniya Guru (40kg) and Maanvi (44kg) clinched gold medals. Munni (63kg) and Navya (plus 70kg) won silver medals, and Namrata (48kg) and Roshni (70kg) brought home bronze medals.

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Among boys, Arshdeep (50kg), Ansh (55kg) and Niranjan (60kg) struck gold. Prince (66 kg) and Rizul (plus 90 kg) added bronze medals to the tally. The performances reflected the hard work put in by the players and their coaches.

Coaches Parveen Thakur, Nitin Batish, Pawan Kumar, Sagar, Harmeet Walia and Deepika congratulated the judokas and encouraged them to raise the intensity of their preparations. — OC