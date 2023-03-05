Ludhiana: Kamaljeet named best athlete

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Kamaljeet Kaur, a student of MA II (History), was named best athlete while Shamma Parveen, student of BA I was adjudged the best player in the 62nd Annual Athletics Meet of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Civil Lines which concluded on Saturday. Gursimran Singh Grewal, treasurer, Khalsa Diwan gave away prizes to the winners. She also had a word of appreciation for the efforts put in by the physical education department under the stewardship of Dr Mandeep Kaur in making the meet a success. TNS

Treasure Hunt on Cars today

Ludhiana: To commemorate International Women’s Day, the ladies wing of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) will organise Treasure Hunt on Cars here on Sunday. Manju Oswal and Reecha Jain, chairperson and chief secretary, respectively, JITO Ladies Wing said a rally would be carried out here from Jain Sthanak, Cemetery Road, Civil Lines. Kulwant Singh Sidhu, MLA, would flag off the rally at 7am on Sunday, which would go through various spots in the city and eventually culminate at CM Valley, Jainpur, on Hambran Road. TNS

Workshop on Genome Editing

Ludhiana: A five-day international eorkshop on “Genome editing for food security and environmental Sustainability” organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana in collaboration with McGill University, Canada, University of Saskatchewan, Canada and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, concluded today. Dr Sharon Regan from Queen’s University, and Dr Kanwarpal S Dhugga from International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, Mexico shared their experiences and interacted with the participants. Dr SS Gosal, Vice Chancellor, PAU, was the Chief Guest of Valedictory function.