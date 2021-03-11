Ludhiana, Kapurthala win 2 points each

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 9

The last league match in group B between Ludhiana and Kapurthala in the Punjab State Inter-District Senior One-Day Cricket Championship played at GRD Global Education Institute on Hambran Road here today could not be completed due to rain so the two teams were awarded two points each.

Put into bat, Ludhiana scored 251-9 in 50 overs. The architects of their innings were Tanrrop Saini (58), Vibhav Kalra (50), Nehal Wadhera (41) and Jaish Jain (35).

For Kapurthala, Neeraj Kumar took 3/48, Prabhkirat Singh took 1/37 runs and Gaurav Bedi got one for 45. In reply, Kapurthala were 69 for 2 after 17.1 overs when the play was stopped due to rain. Tarun Kumar and Kamal remained unbeaten on 35 and 23 runs, respectively. Both the wickets were grabbed by Chintan Randhan.

