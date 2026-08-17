Ludhiana karateka Vibhu bags bronze at Thailand Open

Young karate sensation Vibhu Bhaskar Sareen, a resident of Rurka village in Mullanpur near Ludhiana, brought laurels to the country by winning a bronze medal in the 11-year below 35kg category at the 16th Thailand Open Karate Championship in Bangkok.

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Competing against talented karatekas from across the world, Vibhu displayed remarkable fighting spirit and composure to finish on the podium in the prestigious championship held from August 14 to 16 at Chakrabandhu Pensiri Hall, Kasetsart University, Thailand.

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Nearly 900 players representing 26 countries participated in the championship

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Vibhu, a student of St Martha’s Bethany Vidyalaya, Rurka, trains at Warriors Journey Dojo Martial Arts School, under the guidance of head coach Sensei Ravi Nagvanshi.

The young karateka has already made his presence felt in the sport through his performances at national and international competitions. He has also earned recognition for his impressive skills, including a record for performing 118 roundhouse kicks in one minute. It has been recognised by the World Wide Books of Records and the International Book of World Records.

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Vibhu has also achieved recognition for holding a full leg split for an hour and 20 minutes, with the feat being recognised by the same two organisations. In another notable feat, he performed continuous karate moves for 30 minutes as part of a mass karate record attempt recognised by Guinness Book of World Records. Vibhu’s success has evoked pride among his family, school, coaches and the local sporting fraternity. A grand roadshow and felicitation programme has been planned to welcome and honour the young champion on his return.

An elated Prashant Sareen, Vibhu’s father, said the celebrations will begin on August 18, with the first welcome scheduled at the Halwara airport at 1.45 pm. The entourage will then reach the Deputy Superintendent of Police’s (DSP) Office, Mullanpur, at 2.45 pm, followed by Mullanpur Chowk at 3.15 pm.

The young achiever will be honoured on August 19 at District Sports Office, Ludhiana, at 10 am and will subsequently visit the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ludhiana Range, at noon.

The organisers for his felicitation have appealed to sports enthusiasts and the public to join the celebrations and encourage the young karateka. Vibhu's bronze is more than just another addition to his medal cabinet. At an age when most youngsters are taking their first steps in competitive sport, his performance on international stage has provided a glimpse of the potential that lies with state's emerging sporting talent.

For Rurka and the state's karate fraternity, the Thailand Open medal is a moment of pride, and the beginning of a much-bigger journey for the young champion.

Vibhu won silver and bronze medals in the Sub-Junior Kumite category at the 11th Commonwealth Club Karate Championship in Durban, South Africa, in 2024, followed by a bronze medal at the 2nd Asian Youth Karate Championship in China in 2025.