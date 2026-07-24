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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana karatekas bag 10 medals at state championship

Ludhiana karatekas bag 10 medals at state championship

Ludhiana karatakas bring home two gold, four silver and four bronze medals

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:55 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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The winners from Ludhiana with their medals.
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City kids reaped a rich haul of 10 medals — two gold, four silver and four bronze — in martial arts at the AKF Punjab State Karate Championship.

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The tournament was held at the PAP Sports Complex, Jalandhar, from July 18 to 20.

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The championship, organised by the Amateur Karate Foundation Punjab (AKF Punjab) under the aegis of the Punjab Olympic Association, saw the participation of nearly 1,200 karatekas from across the state.

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Trainees of Ashok Karate School, Ludhiana, made their presence felt by finishing at the podium.

Saakhi and Sukhmanpreet Singh emerged as the star performers by bagging gold medals in kumite. Jaspreet Kaur Khokhar, Tanverr Singh, Anmol Sahota and Devika claimed silver medals in the same discipline.

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The bronze medals were won by Devika (kata), Mishika Sharma (kumite), Samar Deep Shukla (kumite) and Soham Chohan (kata). Devika stood out with a two-medal performance, securing silver in kumite and bronze in kata.

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