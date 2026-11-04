Ludhiana karatekas bring home 28 national medals

A 15-member contingent of karatekas, all trainees of a city academy, stamped its supremacy at the National Karate Championship held at Vastral Sports Complex, Ahmedabad, bringing home 28 medals— three gold, 18 silver and seven bronze.

All trainees of Ashok Karate School, Dugri, the players showcased their skills in kumite, kata and team kumite events.

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Adding to the achievement, the players have qualified for the International Karate Championship scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on November 21 and 22, where they will get an opportunity to test their mettle against international competitors.

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In the kumite category, Henish and Saakaar Chohan clinched gold medals, while Nandini Chohan, Ekaspreet Singh, Vivaan Jaiswal, Agastya Arora, Soham Chohan, Anmol Sahota, Bhavyansh and Arpanjeet Singh secured silver medals. Drevika, Mishika Sharma, Khyati, Tanveer Singh and Harenveer Singh bagged bronze medals.

In kata, Nandini Chohan won a gold medal, while Henis, Anmol Sahota, Soham Chohan and Saakaar Chohan brought home silver medals. Khyati and Tanveer Singh added bronze medals to the tally.

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The school also secured the silver medal in the team kumite event through Ekaspreet Singh, Henish, Vivaan Jaiswal, Soham Chohan and Saakaar Chohan. Vivaan Jaiswal distinguished himself by winning silver in the open event.