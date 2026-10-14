Ludhiana: KCW cagers win Panjab University inter-college tourney

The Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Ludhiana, retained the title of Panjab University Inter-College Basketball Championship (Division A) for the fourth consecutive year, underlining their supremacy on the court.

The three-day championship played from October 11 to October 13 at Guru Nanak Stadium here brought together teams from 18 colleges affiliated with the PU, Chandigarh. The tournament saw spirited contests marked by skill, teamwork and sporting spirit.

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Hosts KCW continued their impressive run in the tournament, finishing again at the top. Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Chandigarh, secured the second position and the PU came in third.

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In Division B, Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, emerged as the champions. Riyat College of Law, Railmajra, finished as first runners-up and MMD DAV College, Gidderbaha, secured the second runners-up position.