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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Khanna SSP forms 5-member SIT to probe urea scam

Ludhiana: Khanna SSP forms 5-member SIT to probe urea scam

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:26 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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IAS officers Pankaj Aggarwal and Ram Kumar Singh were arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged Rs 657-crore bank scam. Representational photo/iStock
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The investigation into Punjab’s urea scam intensified on Thursday, with Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia constituting a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. The team includes an SP, three DSPs and an SHO. Police teams are also conducting raids in search of the accused.

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SSP Ahluwalia said the SIT consisted of five officers and would be headed by a Superintendent of Police Detective. “The SIT will investigate every angle of the major scam and if role of any government or private persons, apart from the booked accused, comes to the fore, the police will take strict action as per law,” he said.

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The Khanna police recently took major action in the case of alleged misuse of subsidised urea in the state and registered a case against several suspects, including a GM and other employees of the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producer Federation Limited’s cattle feed plant on GT Road. The FIR was registered at Khanna’s City police station based on the statement of Agriculture Development Officer Gurpreet Kaur.

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