Ludhiana kid’s debut poetry book to get maiden Surjit Patar Student Award

Surkhab, a Class XI student at Green Grove Public School, Mohanpur, is set to get the maiden Surjit Patar Student Award for his debut poetry collection Vaitarni. He is a resident of Ghudani Kalan village.

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The selection was formally announced by the Language Department, Punjab. The award, instituted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in memory of the late revered poet and Padma Shri recipient Surjit Patar, carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a departmental shawl and a commemorative plaque.

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Jaswant Singh Zafar, director, Language Department, said entries were invited from budding student writers across various literary genres.

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“Any school, college or university student can apply for this award. We had a number of entries in the very first year of the institution of the award. All entries were in poetry. A three-member expert panel appointed by the department evaluated the submissions and adjudged Vaitarni as the best,” he added.

Zafar said Surkhab’s writing reflects depth and sensitivity. It is a positive sign of the growing literary consciousness among the younger generation. He said young voices with unique pens were to be celebrated and emerge as preservers of Patar’s legacy in true sense of the term.

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“The award will be formally presented to Surkhab during the state-level inaugural function in November this year,” he added.

Published by Sachal Prakashan, Amritsar, Vaitarni contains 100 poems. The book was earlier released at the 66th SAARC FOSWAL Literature Festival held at the Academy of Fine Arts and Literature in New Delhi in November last year. The collection received warm appreciation from established writers and critics at the event.

Sharing his happiness, Surkhab’s father, Sandeep Sharma, District Language Officer, said his son’s interest in poetry developed naturally from his love for art, colours and imagery.

“Surkhab has always been a sensitive observer. He looks at life with great attention to detail. He captures small emotions around him and turns them into verses. Though his name has been announced for this award, he is still adjusting to the recognition,” he said.

The management and staff of Green Grove Public School congratulated the young achiever. Suzi George, principal, praised Surkhab and said he has made the school proud by his commendable achievement.

“He is an inspiration for other students. He has surprised everyone with his first book. At such a young age, he has connected human relationships, myth and contemporary thought beautifully. To create poetry with such depth is commendable,” she said.

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