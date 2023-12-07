Ludhiana kids storm into hockey finals

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, December 6
Ludhiana boys and girls secured berths in the final in the Punjab State Inter-District Primary Schools Hockey Tournament, being organised by the Punjab School Education Department at Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Stadium, Jarkhar village, near here on Wednesday.
In the semi-finals (boys), Kapurthala beat Moga 5-2 and Ludhiana blanked Jalandhar 6-0 whereas in the girls section, Bathinda scraped past Sangrur 1-0 and Ludhiana beat Mansa 4-0 to settle for the title clash. Sharanjit Kaur (1982 Asian Games) was among the chief guests.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...