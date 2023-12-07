Ludhiana kids storm into hockey finals

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 6

Ludhiana boys and girls secured berths in the final in the Punjab State Inter-District Primary Schools Hockey Tournament, being organised by the Punjab School Education Department at Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Stadium, Jarkhar village, near here on Wednesday.

In the semi-finals (boys), Kapurthala beat Moga 5-2 and Ludhiana blanked Jalandhar 6-0 whereas in the girls section, Bathinda scraped past Sangrur 1-0 and Ludhiana beat Mansa 4-0 to settle for the title clash. Sharanjit Kaur (1982 Asian Games) was among the chief guests.

