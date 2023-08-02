Ludhiana lad continues to make the right moves

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 1

Saarthi Arora (17) has been performing consistently in various chess competitions. A student of computer engineering at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Saarthi finished fourth at the Open Chess Tournament held at Learning Paths School, Mohali, on July 30.

Son of an Additional Session Judge at Ludhiana, he took up the game about five years ago. He had secured the title of Arena Grandmaster by World Chess Federation (FIDE) in December 2021.

