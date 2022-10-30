Ludhiana lad gets selected for Cooch Behar Trophy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 29

Aradhya Shukla (17), a student of Class XII at DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar branch, has been selected to represent Punjab in the ensuing Cooch Behar Tournament.

The Cooch Behar Trophy is a national four-day cricket tournament for U-19 players organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

JK Sidhu, the principal of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, congratulated Aradhya and his coach Amandeep Singh on the achievement.