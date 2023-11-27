Ludhiana lad in Indian squad for U-19 Asia Cup

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 26

Aradhya Shukla of Ludhiana has been picked up for the Indian team for the upcoming U-19 Asia Cup, to be played in the UAE from December 8. The junior committee of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) declared the team yesterday. It included two players from Punjab, the other one being Uday Saharan from Bathinda, named captain.

Aradhya has performed exceedingly well in the men’s U-19 tournament for the Challenger Trophy, organised earlier this month by the BCCI in Guwahati. Four teams — India A, B, C and D — were seen in action in the Challenger Trophy.

Aradhya, a student of Class XII at the local DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, represented India B. He played a pivotal role for his team by scalping seven wickets in four matches. He bowled his best spell in the match against India D, grabbing three wickets for 45 runs in nine overs.

On account of his performance in Guwahati and Vijayawada, Aradhya was selected for the ongoing U-19 Quadrangular Tournament wherein four teams — India A, India B, England and Bangladesh — are vying for top honours. He is representing India A in this tournament.

Aradhya grabbed six wickets in three matches and enabled his team to reach the final, scheduled for November 27, in which India A and India B will battle it out for the title.

Prior to this, he took part in the U-23 State A Cricket Tournament. Performing consistently, he took 17 wickets in three matches in the CK Nayudu Trophy, secured 24 wickets in six matches in the Cooch Behar Trophy. Owing to these feats, he was selected among the 25 probables to attend an advanced training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he impressed former cricketing stalwarts Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

Amandeep Singh, physical instructor at DAV School and mentor of Aradhya, said the player had been performing consistently for which he was appreciated by the officials at the helm of the BCCI.

Amandeep exuded confidence that Aradhya would justify his selection.

“Aradhya’s target is to play for the country in the ICC U-19 World Cup, slated to be held in January next year in South Africa,” he added.

