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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana lad Japneet shines with 99.8% in CBSE Class XII

Ludhiana lad Japneet shines with 99.8% in CBSE Class XII

Japneet, a Class XII non-medical student of a Ludhiana School, celebrates as score increases after re-evaluation

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:44 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Japneet being honoured by school officials in Ludhiana.
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Determination paid off for Japneet, a Class XII non-medical student of Green Land School, as his score increased from 99.6 per cent to 99.8 per cent after re-evaluation of the CBSE examination.

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His marks in Hindustani Music Vocal saw an increase from 97 to a perfect 100, taking his overall tally to 499 out of 500. Out of six subjects, only five are counted towards the final score.

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“I am happy with my marks,” Japneet said, adding he has cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and aspires to pursue BTech in computer science.

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“Our student’s journey reflects academic excellence and resilience. It is an inspiration for his peers, especially those who await re-evaluation results, underscoring how persistence can make a difference in crucial academic milestones,” said the school principal.

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