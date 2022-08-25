Ludhiana lad Lakshay bags singles title in badminton championship

Anil Datt
Ludhiana, August 24
City shuttler Lakshay Sharma is taking big strides. After making his presence felt in the sub junior and junior categories at the national level badminton tournaments, now he made waves in the senior section too.
Lakshay (16), a Class XII student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, dethroned top seed Abhinav Thakur of Jalandhar to lay his hands on the winners’ trophy in the men singles category of the Punjab State Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament, held from August 16 to 20 at Patiala.
In the final, Lakshay quelled a strong challenge from his opponent and defending champion, Abhinav in straight sets 21-18, 24-22 to emerge winner.
On the basis of his title victory, Lakshay has been selected to represent Punjab as number 1 player in the ensuing North Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship to be held in Srinagar.
A trainee of his father, Mangat Rai Sharma, an NIS qualified and national coach, Lakshay took up the game at the age of six. Lakshay won his maiden state championship (U-10) at the age of seven.
Besides, he clinched silver medal in boys’ doubles category and bronze medal in U-15 singles section of the Sub-Junior National Badminton Championship at Bhubaneswar (2019) and secured silver medal in the last edition of Punjab State Senior Ranking Tournament at Mohali. Lakshay also made waves in the international arena when he (13) won gold medal in U-11 category during the Swiss Youth Open Badminton Tournament in 2015 at Switzerland. In 2017, he won gold medal in singles, and bronze medals in doubles and mixed doubles in U-13 section in the Youth International Badminton Tournament at Glasgow. In 2019, Lakshay fetched gold medal in U-15 singles category and silver medal in doubles at the Youth International Badminton Championship held in Scotland (UK).
