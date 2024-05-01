Ludhiana lad Saarthi adds another title to his kitty

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 30

Ludhiana’s Saarthi Arora added another title in his kitty when he scripted victory in the boys’ U-19 category in the Open Ludhiana Chess Championship, organised here on April 27 and 28 by the Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA).

Saarthi gave an exceptional performance with near-perfect score of 3.5/4 points (3 wins and 1 draw) before a round to spare.

A student of computer engineering at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, Saarthi took up the game about six years ago and made headlines last year when he finished fourth at the Open Chess Tournament, held at Learning Paths School, Mohali.

Son of an Additional Sessions Judge in Ludhiana, Saarthi had secured the title of ‘Arena Grandmaster’ by World Chess Federation (FIDE) in December 2021.

An accomplished coach, LDCA president Arvinder Preet Singh, who won World Amateur Chess Championship in 2018, praised Saarthi for his consistency and exuded confidence that he would excel at the international level in this game of strategies.

