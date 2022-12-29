Ludhiana lads beat Ropar by 6 wickets, enter quarterfinals

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 28

Ludhiana scored an emphatic 6-wicket win over Ropar in the third league match of group B and stormed into the quarterfinals in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-15) One-Day Cricket Tournament for Trident Cup. The match was played at Government College ground, Ropar, on Wednesday.

This was the third win in a row for Ludhiana in the tournament. Earlier, Ludhiana had defeated Nawanshahr by 83 runs and overpowered Mohali by 32 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, hosts Ropar were shot out for a paltry 91 runs in 24.2 overs which included 30 penalty runs as Ludhiana team reported late by over half an hour.

Only two batsmen, Jashanpreet and Ritesh Kumar could score a double digit mark. Jashan scored 18 runs while Ritesh remained unbeaten on 13.

For Ludhiana, Karanveer Singh bowled nine overs on a trot, gave away 27 runs and captured five wickets. Amitoj Singh grabbed three wickets after conceding just three runs in three overs and Divyam Sharma took two wickets without giving away a single run.

Ludhiana required only 18 overs to achieve the target, losing four wickets. Rishabh Raj contributed 28 runs and Amitoj Singh remained unconquered on 27 runs while skipper Rehaan Attri too remained unbeaten on 20 runs.

For the losing side, Harkirat Gill got two wickets for 24 runs while Gursimran and Ranvir Singh chipped in with a piece each after conceding 14 and 21 runs, respectively.

In the fourth and last league match, slated for January 1, 2023, Ludhiana will clash with Kapurthala at Kapurthala.