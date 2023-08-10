Ludhiana lads defeat Faridkot by 3 wickets

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 9

Ludhiana recorded a win by 3 wickets over Faridkot in the second league match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) One Day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament played at Faridkot today.

In the first match, played on August 7, Ludhiana had lost to Amritsar by 95 runs.

Batting first, after winning the toss, Faridkot scored 143 runs in 45.1 overs in which Simranjeet Singh Gharu top scored with 33 runs. Pardeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh contributed 16 and 15 runs, respectively while Deepak Kumar contributed 15 runs.

For Ludhiana, Anmoljeet Singh was the most successful bowler, chipping in with four wickets after conceding 12 runs in 10 overs.

Ludhiana made the required runs in 41 overs with three wickets in hand. Vaibhav Kalra and Saksham Vij scored 44 and 35 runs, respectively, to steer their side to victory.

In the third match, Ludhiana will be taking on Gurdaspur.

