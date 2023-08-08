Ludhiana lads lift baseball trophy

Ludhiana, August 7
Host team Ludhiana defeated Amritsar by 9-1 to clinch the title in the boys’ section in the ongoing 10th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Gill village near here today. Twelve teams took part in the boys’ group.
Dheeraj, Mantek Singh, Krishna and Praduman chipped in two runs each to take their team to victory. Earlier, in the semi-finals, Amritsar had blanked Fazilka (10-0) while Ludhiana had defeated Patiala by 5-3. Patiala beat Fazilka by 15-2 to secure the bronze medal.
A total of 12 teams also participated in the girl’s section, with Ludhiana, Moga, Sangrur and Malerkotla qualifying for the semi-finals. The semi-final matches and the final among the girl teams will be played on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...