Ludhiana lads lift baseball trophy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 7

Host team Ludhiana defeated Amritsar by 9-1 to clinch the title in the boys’ section in the ongoing 10th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Gill village near here today. Twelve teams took part in the boys’ group.

Dheeraj, Mantek Singh, Krishna and Praduman chipped in two runs each to take their team to victory. Earlier, in the semi-finals, Amritsar had blanked Fazilka (10-0) while Ludhiana had defeated Patiala by 5-3. Patiala beat Fazilka by 15-2 to secure the bronze medal.

A total of 12 teams also participated in the girl’s section, with Ludhiana, Moga, Sangrur and Malerkotla qualifying for the semi-finals. The semi-final matches and the final among the girl teams will be played on Tuesday.