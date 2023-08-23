Ludhiana lads lift softball trophy

Ludhiana, August 22
The host team of Ludhiana lifted the trophy in the boys’ section in the 23rd Sub-Junior Punjab State Softball Championship at Government Girls Senior Secondary School ground, Gill village.
In the final, Ludhiana beat Amritsar by 11-1. In the match for the third position, Muktsar team scored an identical (11-1) win over Bathinda.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this
Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments
Lightning, thundershowers and thunderstorms are very likely ...