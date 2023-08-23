Ludhiana lads lift softball trophy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 22

The host team of Ludhiana lifted the trophy in the boys’ section in the 23rd Sub-Junior Punjab State Softball Championship at Government Girls Senior Secondary School ground, Gill village.

In the final, Ludhiana beat Amritsar by 11-1. In the match for the third position, Muktsar team scored an identical (11-1) win over Bathinda.

#Muktsar