Ludhiana lawyers begin indefinite strike

Judicial work in the district courts remained largely affected on Tuesday as members of the District Bar Association, Ludhiana, observed the “No Work Day” in protest against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) policy.

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The strike was observed on the call of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Bar Associations across Punjab. As a result, advocates abstained from appearing before courts, forcing the adjournment of a large number of cases without effective hearings.

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District Bar Association president Vipin Saggar and secretary Himanshu Walia said the decision to abstain from work had been taken unanimously by the executive committee. Consequently, no advocate appeared before any court, leading to widespread disruption in judicial proceedings and the postponement of most matters to future dates.

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As part of the protest, the gate connecting the court complex with the lawyers’ chamber complex remained closed throughout the day, reflecting the unity of the legal fraternity in support of the agitation. Court proceedings were largely paralysed as advocates stayed away from judicial work.

Addressing members of the Bar, Saggar said the agitation was aimed at safeguarding the interests of advocates, preserving the independence of the legal profession and ensuring transparency in the justice delivery system.