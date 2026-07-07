DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana lawyers begin indefinite strike

Ludhiana lawyers begin indefinite strike

article_Author
Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:23 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Judicial work in the district courts remained largely affected on Tuesday as members of the District Bar Association, Ludhiana, observed the “No Work Day” in protest against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) policy.

Advertisement

The strike was observed on the call of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Bar Associations across Punjab. As a result, advocates abstained from appearing before courts, forcing the adjournment of a large number of cases without effective hearings.

Advertisement

District Bar Association president Vipin Saggar and secretary Himanshu Walia said the decision to abstain from work had been taken unanimously by the executive committee. Consequently, no advocate appeared before any court, leading to widespread disruption in judicial proceedings and the postponement of most matters to future dates.

Advertisement

As part of the protest, the gate connecting the court complex with the lawyers’ chamber complex remained closed throughout the day, reflecting the unity of the legal fraternity in support of the agitation. Court proceedings were largely paralysed as advocates stayed away from judicial work.

Addressing members of the Bar, Saggar said the agitation was aimed at safeguarding the interests of advocates, preserving the independence of the legal profession and ensuring transparency in the justice delivery system.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts