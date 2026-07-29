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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana lawyers stage protest outside DC office, flay LADC policy

Ludhiana lawyers stage protest outside DC office, flay LADC policy

Advocates take out protest march from the court complex to the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner’s office

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Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:11 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Advocates during a protest in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
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The agitation by advocates across the state against the Legal Aid Defense Counsel (LADC) policy entered its 22nd day on Tuesday.

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Advocates carried out a protest march from the court complex to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Carrying banners and placards, the lawyers raised slogans against the government and the LADC policy.

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The ‘no work’ call by the District Bar Association remained fully effective and the mass relay strike continued. The functioning of the district court was severely disrupted.

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The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association sought the suspension of licence of LADC lawyers. It wrote a letter in this regard to the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh.

The agitating lawyers vowed to take agitation to national level and stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

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Vipin Saggar, president, DBA, said the advocates’ struggle against the policy is proceeding in a peaceful and democratic manner.

HC issues guidelines

Meanwhile, the HC has issued new guidelines aimed at making the LADC policy more transparent, accountable and effective. In a letter issued by the Registrar General on July 27, several significant recommendations — approved by the Acting Chief Justice — have been implemented and communicated to all District and Sessions Judges across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

According to the new guidelines, the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will appoint an advocate as LADC, and no LADC will be permitted to obtain a power of attorney directly from an accused lodged in jail.

If a private lawyer is absent in a case, the court will not appoint an LADC immediately without recording a reason. Instead, an order regarding the absence will be passed first, and the accused or their lawyer will be given an opportunity to appear on the next date. The matter will be referred to the DLSA only if the absence persists thereafter.

The HC clarified that if the accused’s private lawyer is not present during remand proceedings, the court will wait for their arrival. An LADC’s assistance will be provided only in cases where the accused does not have a private lawyer.

Orders were also issued to establish a roster for jail visits, implement a uniform policy for bail matters and ensure strict compliance with the directives by all judicial officers and DLSA Secretaries.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Bar Associations (Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh) has intensified preparations to take the agitation to the national level. Satvinder Singh Sidhu, the committees convener, sought permission from the Delhi Police to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on August 7.

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