Ludhiana: Lawyers to go on strike today over ‘police inaction’ in assault case

The District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, has called for a one-day strike on Friday to protest against the alleged mishandling of an assault case involving advocate Manish Kumar by the Haibowal police.

In a notice circulated among its members, the association alleged that Manish Kumar had suffered a brutal assault by several persons allegedly armed with iron rods and sticks. He sustained multiple injuries, including fractures in both legs and a head injury and had been hospitalised.

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The association alleged that despite the seriousness of the injuries, the police registered a case against the advocate on a kidnapping charge without properly considering his version of the incident and the statements of persons supporting his complaint.

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According to the notice, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Haibowal police station had initially assured that efforts would be made to resolve the matter amicably. The advocate also reportedly agreed to a compromise. However, the police subsequently registered an FIR against him, while no concrete assurance was given regarding the registration of his cross-version or appropriate legal action against the alleged assailants, the association claimed.

Expressing serious concern over the handling of the matter, the DBA President Vipin Saggar and Vice President Anil Saggar also alleged high-handedness on the part of the SHO and the station house munshi.

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The association has demanded a fair, impartial and lawful investigation into the incident, along with the registration of the advocate’s cross-version under appropriate provisions of law. It has also called for consideration of the relevant provisions relating to an alleged attempt to murder, keeping in view the nature of the injuries and the alleged intention of the assailants.

The DBA has warned that if the cross-version is not registered and appropriate action is not taken promptly, the matter will be taken up with senior police authorities and pursued at the state level.

The association has appealed to its members to remain united in support of their colleague, asserting that the safety, dignity and self-respect of members of the legal fraternity must be protected.