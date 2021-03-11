Ludhiana: Lecture on healthy food habits

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 27

The Malwa Central College of Education for Women, here, organised an extension lecture on ‘Healthy food habits’.

Dr Faqir Chand Shukla, retired professor and head, Department of Food Technology, Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), delivered the lecture.

Dr Shukla talked about the need for maintaining a proper diet for leading a healthy life. He told students to avoid consuming junk food and adding fruits and green vegetables in their diet and enumerated various nutritive tips which could help them avoid diseases.