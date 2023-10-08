 Ludhiana: Lecture on Road safety, cybercrime : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Ludhiana: Lecture on Road safety, cybercrime
Campus notes

Ludhiana: Lecture on Road safety, cybercrime

Ludhiana: Lecture on Road safety, cybercrime


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Rotaract Club of Arya College Girls in collaboration with the Department of Computer Science conducted a lecture on ‘Road Safety and Cyber Crime Awareness’ with an aim to impart awareness amongst students regarding countering cyber-crime and following traffic rules. Head Constable Jasvir Singh and Safety Instructor Pankaj, delivered a lecture to inculcate in the students the responsibility of protecting themselves and the society from the injuries resulting from road accidents and frauds committed by cyber criminals. Principal Dr Suksham Ahluwalia stated that cybersecurity saved the organisations and individuals from cyber attacks and urged the students to spread awareness on cyber security in the society. In-charge Dr Mamta Kohli urged the students to adopt safe road practices and take precautions to avoid falling prey to cyber crimes.

Awareness on drug abuse

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of GTB National College Dakha organized a talk on the pressing issue of drug abuse among the youth. The key speaker for the informative session, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gurdev Singh engaged the audience in a thought-provoking discussion on the alarming rise of drug abuse and its adverse effects on the youth. The talk shed light on the various aspects of drug addiction, including its social, psychological, and physical impacts on individuals and society as a whole. Talking regarding traffic awareness, he encouraged the students to propagate safe road practices in their families and society. Principal Dr Avtar Singh said the event witnessed active participation and interaction from the students and faculty.

Freshers’ party held

The PG Department of Economics at Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) College organised a Freshers’ Party ‘Rubaru ‘23 Star Light Gala’ to welcome the new batch of students. The Guest of Honour, Dr Tanvir Likhari inaugurated the event. The highlight of the programme was the dazzling ramp walk, where the students showcased their style and confidence. Sahil Gosain and Garima Kaur were declared Mr & Ms Fresher respectively.

Teachers stage protest

Arya College Teachers Unit continued their protest for the third consecutive day. Vice President of Arya College Teachers Union Dr Nidhi Aggarwal said despite the protest going on for the last three days, the college administration has not met their demands. Dr Raman Nayyar, General Secretary of Arya College Teachers Union, said it has been a year since Punjab Government issued the notification of the seventh Pay Commission, but it has not been implemented in the institute. He said other than the demand to implement the seventh Pay Commission, the protesting teachers want the release of two months pending salary of Senior Professor and President of Arya College Teachers Union Parminder Singh Bhogal.

#cyber crime

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

2
World

Palestinians say 198 killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation after Hamas assault leaves 100 dead in Israel

3
Diaspora

2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia

4
Punjab

Viral video: Sikh man with 'Say No To Khalistan' poster says Khalistanis bringing bad name to Sikhism

5
Diaspora

UP court sentences British citizen to death for murdering NRI husband

6
World

Sunak, Trudeau underscore need for de-escalation of India-Canada diplomatic row

7
India

Watch: Blast caught on camera; Army ammunition swept away in Sikkim floodwaters explodes on Teesta river bank

8
World

'Avoid unnecessary movement': Indian Embassy in Israel issues advisory; PM Modi says stand in solidarity with Israel

9
Punjab

Punjab BJP holds protest against AAP Government over SYL issue

10
Business

GST Council decides to levy 18 per cent GST on corporate guarantee for subsidiaries, cut tax on molasses to 5 per cent

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

Israel-Palestine conflict: 500 killed, hostages held as violence escalates; PM Netanyahu vows 'mighty vengeance'

In Gaza, black smoke, orange flashes and sparks lit the sky ...

‘We’re at war’: Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead

'We're at war': Israel after attack by Hamas from Gaza; hundreds dead

200 civilians die as Hamas fires thousands of rockets, sends...

61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

61 years, 19 editions — Satwik-Chirag duo brings home 1st badminton gold

PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10

No GST on loose flour with 70% millets; 5% on labelled variant

No GST on loose flour with 70% millets; 5% on labelled variant

62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive

62 missing in Sikkim floods found alive

Toll 30 I Bodies of eight Army personnel recovered, search c...


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Fire incidents continue to rise as farmers reluctant to shun old ways

Encroachments, traffic jams rile residents

2 killed in road accidents in villages

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Work on Rs 90-crore tertiary water supply project to begin soon

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

Faculty members of PGI among top global researchers

Man arrested with 11 stolen 2-wheelers

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Will take legal recourse, says Raghav Chadha on bungalow cancellation

Sikh man’s anti-Khalistan poster video goes viral

Month-long drive against dust pollution launched in Delhi

Delhi prisons get devices to detect hidden mobile phones

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Mazdoor union on indefinite strike over poor hike in wages

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala

Seminar dwells on Labour Codes 2020

10 Patiala schools participate in debate on Artificial Intelligence