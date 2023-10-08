Ludhiana: Lecture on Road safety, cybercrime

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Rotaract Club of Arya College Girls in collaboration with the Department of Computer Science conducted a lecture on ‘Road Safety and Cyber Crime Awareness’ with an aim to impart awareness amongst students regarding countering cyber-crime and following traffic rules. Head Constable Jasvir Singh and Safety Instructor Pankaj, delivered a lecture to inculcate in the students the responsibility of protecting themselves and the society from the injuries resulting from road accidents and frauds committed by cyber criminals. Principal Dr Suksham Ahluwalia stated that cybersecurity saved the organisations and individuals from cyber attacks and urged the students to spread awareness on cyber security in the society. In-charge Dr Mamta Kohli urged the students to adopt safe road practices and take precautions to avoid falling prey to cyber crimes.

Awareness on drug abuse

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of GTB National College Dakha organized a talk on the pressing issue of drug abuse among the youth. The key speaker for the informative session, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gurdev Singh engaged the audience in a thought-provoking discussion on the alarming rise of drug abuse and its adverse effects on the youth. The talk shed light on the various aspects of drug addiction, including its social, psychological, and physical impacts on individuals and society as a whole. Talking regarding traffic awareness, he encouraged the students to propagate safe road practices in their families and society. Principal Dr Avtar Singh said the event witnessed active participation and interaction from the students and faculty.

Freshers’ party held

The PG Department of Economics at Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) College organised a Freshers’ Party ‘Rubaru ‘23 Star Light Gala’ to welcome the new batch of students. The Guest of Honour, Dr Tanvir Likhari inaugurated the event. The highlight of the programme was the dazzling ramp walk, where the students showcased their style and confidence. Sahil Gosain and Garima Kaur were declared Mr & Ms Fresher respectively.

Teachers stage protest

Arya College Teachers Unit continued their protest for the third consecutive day. Vice President of Arya College Teachers Union Dr Nidhi Aggarwal said despite the protest going on for the last three days, the college administration has not met their demands. Dr Raman Nayyar, General Secretary of Arya College Teachers Union, said it has been a year since Punjab Government issued the notification of the seventh Pay Commission, but it has not been implemented in the institute. He said other than the demand to implement the seventh Pay Commission, the protesting teachers want the release of two months pending salary of Senior Professor and President of Arya College Teachers Union Parminder Singh Bhogal.

