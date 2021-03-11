Ludhiana: Lemons get 'sour' at Rs. 260 per kg

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

The price of lemons has reached Rs. 260 to Rs. 270 per kg, which has certainly shocked everyone as the basic ingredient has gone missing in salads at households, restaurants and eateries. The expensive lemons have become talk of the town as memes and jokes are being exchanged on social media.

It may be mentioned that price of lemons are touching sky high for the past fortnight. Satbir Singh, a wholesale dealer of vegetables, said, “Generally during extreme summers, the rates go up, but not to this extent. These remain upto Rs. 150 per kg because of gap in demand and supply.” “There is more demand of lemons in summers. But this year, the price of lemons is exorbitant,” he added.

A vegetable vendor Santosh said he himself had bought lemons for Rs. 240 per kg from main mandi and was selling these for Rs. 260 per kg.

Homemakers, however, said they had stopped buying lemons these days. “I used to have lemon and ginger in the morning, but stopped taking it and waiting for the price to come down,” said Shweta, a homemaker.

