Ludhiana lose by innings against Moga

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 28

Moga scripted an emphatic victory by an innings and 39 runs against Ludhiana in the opening match of the Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament played at Moga. The two-day match concluded on Tuesday.

Objection raised against player After Ludhiana’s dismal performance in the first innings, a team official raised an objection against Moga player Harish Kumar for being overage. The player had grabbed six wickets after conceding just 33 runs. Match referee Rajinder Kumar said: “I acknowledged the objection and forwarded the same to the Punjab Cricket Association, Mohali, for necessary action.”

Yesterday, in the first innings, Moga had dismissed the visitors to a small total of 103 runs in 52 overs and began their first essay on a sound note. At draw of stumps, the hosts were 92 for two after 47 overs.

Resuming at overnight score, Moga went on to consolidate their first innings and eventually declared at 265 for 4 after 81 overs. Last night not out batsmen Ravtej Singh (31*) and Harish Kumar (10*) took the score to 194 before being separated. Harish made 68 runs while Ravtej (from Ludhiana, currently playing for Moga) remained unconquered on 119 runs.

Facing a deficit of 162 runs, Ludhiana started the second innings on a cautious note but were in a disarray. At tea break, they were struggling with their back against the wall (70 for 6 after 31 overs) and their innings folded at 123 runs in 58.1 overs.

For the winning side, Tanmay Goyal captured five wickets for 34 runs while Harish Kumar and Manav Verma chipped in with a brace each.

For an outright win, Moga secured five points and Ludhiana remained empty handed.

The second match will be played at Ropar on March 30 and 31 between Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib.

It is pertinent to mention here that an objection against Harish Kumar was raised last year as well for the same reason which was reported to the state association. The PCA then had written to the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

The objection was found null and void after scrutinising the documents and TW3 tests to ascertain his age. Harish was then later allowed to play and he even represented Punjab in the U-16 tournaments in which he performed exceedingly well.