Ludhiana: LSSC group dance (folk) competition

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, hosted the Central Zone Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex (LSSC) group dance (folk) competition on Saturday. A total of 18 schools participated in the event. Folk dances of Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, etc., were performed during the contest. Team from Greenland Convent School, New Subash Nagar, was declared overall winner, whereas Greenland Convent School, Civil City, students were adjudged first runners-up.

Speaker attends annual function

Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, celebrated its 43rd annual prize distribution function on Saturday. Kultar Singh Sandhwan, the speaker of Punjab Legislative Assembly was the chief guest on the occasion. A mime on the theme ‘Say no to drugs,’ was also performed during the function.