Ludhiana: Man alleges violation of building bylaws, files plaint

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

A resident of Model Town has complained to the Chief Minister and Municipal Commissioner against alleged violation of building bylaws in his neighbourhood. In his complaint, Kanwaldeep Singh of Model Town area behind Gurdwara Sahib Singh Sabha, alleged that an unauthorised commercial construction is underway near his house in the residential area. He accused the civic body of marking his complaint resolved without taking any action against the alleged violation.

The complainant alleged, “The MC has not yet taken any action against the violation. On Tuesday morning, I received a message that my complaint has been assigned to ATP MS Bedi. After around three hours, I got another text message that my complaint has been resolved by the ATP. However, nobody from MC has contacted me and the complaint was never resolved by anyone. There are violations in the under-construction building in our neighbourhood.”

On the other hand, assistant town planner, MS Bedi said the building inspector, Jagdeep Singh, has given a report that no commercial construction is underway there. “We found that the building owner has violated the rules by covering the house line area. So, a notice has been served to the owner to get the violation removed within three days otherwise further action would be taken by the civic body,” he said.