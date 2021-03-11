Ludhiana: Man arrested with pistol

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have arrested Harjit Singh, a resident of Gautam Colony, Jagirpur Road, near Government Primary School, Jagirpur, on Sunday and seized a .32 bore countrymade pistol with five rounds. The police said the accused was going to commit some crime on his Enfield Bullet motorcycle (bearing registration number PB 29E 2711) when he was intercepted on the basis of a tip-off. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. The police have also impounded the motorcycle. oc

Car stolen from outside house

Ludhiana: A Honda City car (PB 08AA 9666) parked outside a house in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar was stolen on the intervening night of August 6 and 7. Owner of the car Dr Bhag Anmol Singh said he had parked the vehicle at night ouside his house but it was missing the next morning, the car had been stolen. A case has been registered. oc

8 booked for blocking road

Ludhiana: The police have booked eight persons under Sections 283 of the IPC and Section 8-V of the National Highway Act for obstructing traffic on Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road near Aykai Hospital on Sunday. The accused had blocked the highway in protest against a police inaction in a complaint of dispute between two neighbours. oc

2 snatchers held, motorcycle seized

Ludhiana: The police have arrested two persons under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC. The accused have been identified as Satpal Singh, a resident of Mundian Kalan and Deepak Verma, a resident of Urban Estate, Jamalpur. A mobile phone and one motorcycle were recovered from them. The victim, an employee in Laaj Exports in Focal Point Phase VII here, had lodged a complaint that two bike-borne persons snatched his mobile phone and fled away. Further investigation was in progress. Meanwhile, the police nabbed two persons, identified as Vishal Kumar and Jagseer, both residents of Daba, under Sections 379/411 of the IPC. The duo was arrested while going to sell a stolen Hero Splendour motorcycle. OC

Bakery workers commit theft

Ludhiana: Two persons, employed at a bakery in Vishal Nagar on Pakhowal Road, reportedly committed theft in the shop. The bakery owner, Vijay Kumar Puri, a resident of New Punjab Mata Nagar, said the duo had come to his house to handover the keys after closing the shop. “Next day, they did not turn up. When I went to the shop next day, I found that the shutter was unlocked and several items, including deep freezer, stock of ice cream, four gas furnaces, two commercial LPG cylinders, four big iron pans, six big brass pans, two pans stainless steel, microwave oven, water filter, hot case, grinder, two ceiling fans and some eatables had been stolen,” said the bakery owner. The police have registered a case under Sections 381 and 34, IPC.