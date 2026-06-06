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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana man attacked for asking to turn down music; key accused held

Ludhiana man attacked for asking to turn down music; key accused held

The Ludhiana police said efforts are on to trace the accused’s associates

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:42 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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The complainant, a Ludhiana woman, also accused one of the suspects of outraging her modesty during the incident.
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A man was injured in an alleged attack as a dispute over loud music turned violent in the Jodhewal area, the police said, adding the key accused has already been arrested.

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The police said efforts are on to trace the accused’s associates. The arrested accused was identified as Amit Dama, a resident of Mohalla Banda Bahadur on Bahadurke Road. Several other accused, including Beem Singh, Dhruv, Neena and a few unidentified persons, have been booked in connection with the incident.

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The case was registered on the complaint of a 28-year-old woman, who alleged she and her brother were attacked by the accused. She also accused one of the suspects of outraging her modesty during the incident.

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According to the police, the complainant’s family and the accused lived in the same neighbourhood. The dispute reportedly began after residents objected to loud music being played in the locality. On June 3, the woman’s brother asked the accused to reduce the volume, following which an argument broke out.

Police investigation found the accused, armed with sharp-edged weapons, entered the victim’s house later in the day and assaulted him. During the attack, the victim sustained a serious head injury. His sister, who tried to intervene, was also manhandled.

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The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, causing hurt with dangerous weapons, wrongful restraint, outraging the modesty of a woman, unlawful assembly and rioting with deadly weapons.

He said the main accused had been arrested and further investigation was ongoing. Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the other accused named in the FIR.

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