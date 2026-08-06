Ludhiana: Man booked for sexually harassing Delhi resident

The Ludhiana police have registered a case against a man, who pretended to be a priest, on the charge of sexually harassing a 22-year-old Delhi-based girl studying in Canada. She faced sexual harassment at a hotel on the Ferozepur road here.

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The suspect was identified as Rahul Sood of the Civil Lines. After the registration of the case, the Sarabha Nagar police launched a probe and a raid was being conducted to nab the suspect.

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The complainant told the police that she stays with her parents in Delhi. She went to Vancouver in Canada on a study visa and returned to India on July 16. On July 18, on the recommendation of the suspect, who claimed to be a priest, she, along with her mother and younger brother, came to Ludhiana by train to perform a puja for her brother.

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The victim said after reaching the Ludhiana railway station she went to the hotel.

The puja was to be performed by the suspect at the hotel. When he came, his brother and mother were in the hotel room. The suspect first told her brother to go outside and later gave ‘prasad’ to the girl and her mother.

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“My mother consumed the prasad and became unconscious. Afterwards, the suspect started telling me that I was possessed by spirits. He held my wrists and told me that he will cast the spirits out,” she said.

The victim alleged that the man touched her inappropriately and pushed her for about 30-35 minutes. Then he tried to rape her. He said in this way he would cast the spirits out.

“I screamed to save myself but nobody listened to my cries. Later, I pushed him and rushed outside and went to my brother,” she said. The victim claimed that when her mother regained consciousness, she told her the incident.