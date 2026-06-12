Ludhiana man booked for sodomising 16-yr-old on massage pretext

A man, resident of Kheri village in Ludhiana, sodomised a 16-year-old boy. The suspect took the teenager to a room and sodomised him on the pretext of giving him a massage. The police have registered a case against the suspect.

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In a police complaint, the complainant stated that his 16-year-old younger brother had come to the state for work. For the past few days, his brother had been experiencing severe body pain. To ease his pain, he took the youth to the suspect who claims to cure pain by giving a body massage. The suspect lured the boy into a secret room, promising to give him a massage to ease the pain. Afterwards, he removed boy’s clothes and committed unnatural sex with him.

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