Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana man clears BCCI umpiring exam

Ludhiana man clears BCCI umpiring exam

Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:34 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
Tarun Passi
Tarun Passi from Ludhiana has cleared the umpiring exam, conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Passi, currently employed as a probationary officer with the Punjab and Sind Bank, along with three other candidates from the state, appeared in the exam, held from June 12 to 15

at Ahmedabad.

Passi, son of former Ranji player and match referee, enrolled with the Punjab Cricket Association and finished fifth out of 26 candidates, who passed the exam. These successful candidates will be inducted in the BCCI umpire panel.

