Vijay Kumar Pathania, a resident of Kehar Singh Nagar in Haibowal, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance after being distressed by family troubles.

Before consuming the poison, Vijay made a video and also wrote a suicide note. In the video, he spoke about his wife’s alleged relations with a relative and the harassment he claimed to have faced at the hands of his in-laws. Vijay died on the way to hospital.

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The deceased’s brother, Ajay Pathania, a resident of Tibba Road, said Vijay got married about nine years ago. Soon after the marriage, interference by the in-laws in his family life began, he alleged. According to Ajay, Vijay’s brother-in-law and other members of the in-laws’ family allegedly harassed him.

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Ajay alleged that Vijay’s wife had illicit relations with one of her own relatives, which left Vijay mentally distressed. Some time ago, Vijay’s wife had left him. Ajay said Vijay was also prevented from meeting his two children.

A day earlier, Vijay had gone to meet his children.

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According to Ajay, an alleged argument took place there and he was sent back. After that, Vijay returned to his rented room in Haibowal.

Ajay said that after reaching the room, Vijay first wrote a suicide note and then made a video. In the video, besides speaking about his wife’s alleged relations, he also talked about the alleged harassment by the in-laws. After that, Vijay consumed a poisonous substance.

On receiving information about the deterioration in Vijay’s condition, his brother Ajay immediately took him to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. Doctors referred him to a hospital in Kharar. Vijay died on the way.

Ajay said Vijay’s body would be brought from the Kharar hospital to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. After the post-mortem, the police will take further action. The suicide note and the video could be important evidence in the case, and the full picture will become clear only after their examination.