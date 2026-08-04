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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana man dies by suicide, one booked

Ludhiana man dies by suicide, one booked

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Further action in the case will be taken on the basis of the probe. File
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A man working at a medical store in the Haibowal area of Ludhiana died by suicide. He left a suicide note.

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On a complaint given by the deceased’s wife, the Haibowal police have registered a case against a person, Rohit Sood, under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly abetting the victim’s suicide.

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The deceased was survived by his wife and two children.

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In her complaint, Sandhya Rani, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar, near Pratap Nagar, stated that her husband Tarsem Chand (35) worked at a medical store in Pindi Gali. He returned home around 2.30 pm on Sunday. When she reached home around 3.30 pm, she found him lying unconscious on the floor.

With the help of neighbours, she took him to the DMCH but doctors declared him dead.

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According to the complainant, a suicide note was recovered from the deceased’s diary in which he allegedly mentioned that Rohit Sood had forced him to take the step and he should be held responsible for his death.

Investigating official ASI Sukhjinder Singh, in-charge of the Jagatpuri police post, said the police were investigating the matter thoroughly from all angles. After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his family. Further action would be taken on the basis of the probe.

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