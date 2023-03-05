Ludhiana man dies by suicide, wife held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 4

After a man, Bhupinder Singh, allegedly died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his residence in Sant Sunder Singh Nagar, the Sadar police arrested deceased’s wife Amandeep Kaur yesterday after registering an abetment to suicide case against her.

Complainant Jasvir Kaur, the mother of the deceased, alleged that her son had solemnised second marriage with the woman a few years ago. Her son and his wife had a strained relationship as the latter had been harassing the victim without any specific reason.

“He had also apprised me of the mental harassment he was going through. Yesterday, he consumed some poisonous substance and breathed his last. He took the extreme step due to being harassed by his wife. The police should take strict action against her,” she alleged.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh said after registering a case against the woman, she was arrested on Friday.