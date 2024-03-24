Ludhiana man duped of Rs 1.40 crore

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 23

The PAU police station yesterday booked seven persons on the charges of duping a city resident of Rs 1.40 crore on the pretext of investing money in the stock market with the promise of high returns.

The suspects have been identified as Jonathan Shimon, Marylina, Shivaan, Sheikh Sameer and four unidentified persons.

Complainant Amit Kishore, a resident of the PAU Campus, told the police that promising high returns, the suspects added him to some WhatsApp groups providing information about investment plans in the stock market.

The suspects took Rs 1.40 crore from him on the pretext of investing money in the stock market. He transferred the amount in different bank accounts provided by the suspects.

The complainant revealed that when he could not get any returns, he asked the suspects to return his money. The suspects refused to return his money and instead demanded more money from him. When he refused, the suspects sent a legal notice to him and warned him of strict action.

Investigating officer Inspector Jatinder Singh said further investigations were on in the case.

