Ludhiana man, father booked for forcing scrap dealer to sign partnership deed documents at gunpoint

The police registered a case against a man and his father for allegedly forcing a local scrap dealer to sign documents related to a partnership deed at gunpoint. The accused allegedly threatened to abduct the complainant’s daughters in a bid to intimidate him.

The police said the accused—identified as Pawan Kumar and his father Harvinder Kumar, both residents of Jaspal Bangar—subsequently got a partnership deed prepared using the said documents.

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Following preliminary inquiry into the complaint, the Jamalpur police registered a case under sections pertaining to cheating and forgery of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Further probe into the case is underway, the police said.

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Complainant Rohit Kumar Gupta, a resident of Pink Park here, said in his complaint that the accused used to visit his firm to sell scrap iron.

According to the complainant, both accused visited his firm on June 24, 2023. During the visit, they brandished a pistol, intimidated him and threatened to abduct his daughters, the complainant alleged.

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He claimed the accused obtained his signatures while he was under duress on papers they had already prepared and got a partnership deed executed.

Rohit Kumar alleged the accused similarly forced him to sign blank cheques of his firm. Using the documents and cheques, they defrauded him of crores of rupees. He accused them of threatening to kill him while showing the pistol. Out of fear, the victim did not approach the police for several years.

After examining the complaint received on July 22, 2026, senior police officials inquired into the matter.

The police are investigating the allegations related to the partnership deed, cheques, other documents and the weapon.